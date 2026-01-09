James Cameron is one of the most celebrated filmmakers around the world. He is known for his record-breaking box office successes, groundbreaking filmmaking technology, and iconic culture-defining movies, a rare trifecta in cinema history. His Avatar: Fire and Ash helped his career total hit a mega milestone at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Avatar: Fire and Ash at the worldwide box office

This is the third installment in the Avatar franchise, which revolutionized the world of cinema when the first film was released in 2009. Avatar 3 collected $2.8 million on its third Wednesday at the box office in North America, and with that film’s domestic total, it has reached $318.7 million in 20 days. It is on the verge of becoming the fifth-highest-grossing 2025 release domestically.

James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash is on track to surpass Jurassic World: Rebirth this weekend at the domestic box office. Internationally, the film’s cumulative box office has reached $779.89 million, and when combined with the domestic total, the worldwide total stands at $1.09 billion. It is expected to cross the $1.2 billion mark very soon. Globally, it’s 2025’s third-highest-grossing film.

James Cameron’s box office total crosses $9 billion milestone with Avatar: Fire and Ash

According to The Numbers, James Cameron’s box office total from his directed films has crossed the $9 billion milestone. As per the report, Cameron has directed 15 films in his career. Recently, after Avatar 3 crossed the $1 billion milestone, Cameron became the only filmmaker in history to deliver back-to-back $1 billion movies. It has also pushed the cumulative total of his films across the $9.8 billion mark worldwide.

The biggest contributors in this collection are –

1. Avatar – $2.9 billion

2. Avatar: The Way of Water – $2.3 billion

3. Titanic – $2.26 billion

4. Avatar: Fire and Ash – $1.09 billion

5. Terminator 2: Judgment Day – $517.7 million

According to reports, James Cameron‘s Avatar: Fire and Ash is tracking to earn more than $20 million on its 4th weekend at the domestic box office. Avatar 3 was released on December 19.

Box office summary of Avatar 3

North America – $318.7 million

International – $779.9 million

Worldwide – $1.09 billion

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Top 10 Highest-Grossing Hollywood Films Of 2025 At North American Box Office: A Minecraft Movie Tops The Charts In A Close Battle With Lilo & Stitch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News