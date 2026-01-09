Timothee Chalamet is being lauded for his performance in Marty Supreme, and the film is also performing well at the box office. It is now on track to surpass the worldwide haul of a faith-based movie released in 2025, which has also set new benchmarks for the studio. Timothee’s movie will outperform this Biblical hit before entering this weekend if things keep at this momentum. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has Marty Supreme collected at the worldwide box office?

For the uninitiated, Timothee’s film was initially released in only six theaters in North America, but the exhibitors expanded its release widely on Christmas Day 2025. Chalamet’s charm took over in the Holidays, and the film has been consistently earning solid numbers at the domestic box office. It collected $1.59 million this Wednesday, representing a 34.3% decline from the previous holiday-boosted Wednesday, bringing the domestic total to $61.18 million.

Marty Supreme has a shot of beating Civil War and emerging as A24’s all-time top-grossing film in North America. Internationally, the film has collected $8.9 million so far, and it is less because it is a mid-budget project with less promotion overseas. Anyway, the worldwide total of the sports drama is a solid $70.09 million in less than a month.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $61.2 million

International – $8.9 million

Worldwide – $70.1 million

Set to surpass David at the worldwide box office

The Angel Studios‘ creation, David, is the second-highest-grossing faith-based animation ever at the domestic box office. The 2025 biblical musical was released on the same day as Avatar: Fire and Ash, and it collected $72.2 million worldwide. Marty Supreme is now less than $3 million away from surpassing the worldwide haul of David. According to the Box Office Mojo list, David is 2025’s 56th-highest-grossing film, and Marty Supreme is at #57. Timothee Chalamet’s film will soon outgross the biblical musical and occupy the 56th rank.

Directed by Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme follows the story of a young man named Marty Mauser, who has a dream that no one respects, as he navigates life’s challenges in pursuit of greatness. Timothee Chalamet‘s film was widely released on December 25, 2025.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Box Office: With Avatar: Fire And Ash’s Billion-Dollar Run, James Cameron Crosses A Mega Milestone Globally!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News