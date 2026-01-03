Angel Studios’ faith animation movie, David, continues to hold strong domestically in the United States, driven by steady word of mouth and repeat audience interest. As the film approaches its third weekend, the box office story has become even clearer. David has officially secured the position of the second-highest-grossing faith-driven animation movie in the United States. The milestone arrived after it moved past another Angel Studios 2025 release, The King of Kings, marking a notable internal win for the studio and its audience-focused approach.

David Domestic Box Office Performance So Far

As of now, David stands at $62.4 million worldwide, with the domestic market accounting for nearly all the revenue. The United States alone has contributed $62.1 million from more than 3,000 theaters, showing how deeply the film has connected at home. Overseas numbers remain modest, sitting slightly below $300,000, yet the domestic strength continues to define the film’s overall performance and long-term outlook.

David Box Office Summary

North America – $62.1 million

International – $292,000

Worldwide – $62.4 million

Holiday Box Office Numbers Keep David in Top 6

Despite facing strong competition from several high-profile big-budget Hollywood titles during a crowded New Year’s box office window, David has maintained a solid position among the top 6 performing titles in the United States. The holiday period played a key role in this run. Christmas Day delivered an impressive $4.5 million, followed by $2.4 million on New Year’s Eve, keeping the film visible and competitive during peak attendance days.

Record-Setting Second Thursday Performance In 2026

The momentum carried directly into 2026 with a record-setting performance. David earned $3.5 million on January 1, as per Box Office Mojo, marking the biggest ever second Thursday for a faith-driven animation movie. The figure reflects a 46.7% rise from New Year’s Eve and only a 22.8% decline from Christmas Day, highlighting unusually strong consistency for the genre.

David has also surpassed the full domestic total of The King of Kings, which ended its run at $60.2 million. The second Thursday result outpaced The Prince of Egypt’s $3.4 million from a comparable point, while standing far above The King of Kings’ $636K.

With the current earning pace, projections place David’s final domestic total between $70 and $80 million, signaling a box office run built on faith-driven appeal and sustained audience support.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

