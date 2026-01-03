Despite being available on digital platforms, Wicked: For Good stands only a few million dollars away from becoming the highest-grossing 2025 domestic release under the Universal Pictures banner in the United States. The Ariana Grande-led Broadway musical sequel arrived in theatres on November 17 and has shown steady momentum since day one. The audience interest has stayed strong even as several major Hollywood titles reached cinemas after their release, proving the film holds attention well beyond the opening weeks.

Wicked: For Good’s Consistent Box Office Performance Since November Release

The movie’s global performance added another milestone when it became the 13th film of 2025 to cross the $500 million mark worldwide. The momentum now places the film $3 million away from passing Jurassic World Rebirth as Universal Pictures’ biggest domestic box office earner of the year 2025.

Jurassic World Rebirth Sets The Benchmark

Jurassic World Rebirth came from director Gareth Edwards and continued the Jurassic World saga after Dominion from 2022. The film stood as the fourth Jurassic World title and the seventh entry in the Jurassic Park franchise. The science-fiction action sequel, featuring Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali, earned $869.1 million worldwide, with $339.6 million coming from domestic markets.

Wicked: For Good Theatre Count Declines Yet Box Office Earnings Hold Firm

Wicked: For Good has already earned $336.6 million domestically (as per Box Office Mojo), till January 1, 2026, and is expected to move past the domestic total of Jurassic World Rebirth by the end of the upcoming weekend. Such a milestone would also place it among the top 5 highest-earning films in the United States for a 2025 release. The screen presence remains solid, with the film currently playing in slightly over 2,000 theatres. A loss of 586 theatres on Christmas Day did little damage, as the film still collected $1.3 million. Another reduction of 319 theatres on New Year’s Eve followed, yet earnings stayed close to $1 million.

However, the start of 2026 showed renewed strength as January 1 delivered $1.1 million on Thursday, marking a 21% increase from Wednesday’s numbers and only a 14.7% decline from the $1.3 million earned from the previous Thursday.

Wicked: For Good Box Office Summary

Domestic – $336.6 million

International – $172.9 million

Worldwide – $509.5 million

With the current box office pace holding firm, projections place the final domestic run between $340 to $350 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

