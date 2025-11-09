When Welsh filmmaker Gareth Edwards (Godzilla, The Creator) took the directorial reins of the fourth Jurassic World installment, Jurassic World: Rebirth, it gave the long-running franchise a new lease of life. Boasting a fresh lead cast headlined by Scarlett Johansson, the dinosaur-centric actioner shattered many box office records and grossed a staggering $868.6 million globally (per Box Office Mojo), making it the fourth highest-grossing title of 2025, despite a modest 50% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score.

After Rebirth’s phenomenal box office success, many industry watchers and fans must be anticipating that a sequel was on the cards. The speculations have turned out to be true because, according to insider (reported by CBR), Gareth Edwards is set to reunite with the whole Jurassic World Rebirth team for a sequel.

For bigger thrills and smarter storytelling, here are three big and ambitious ideas that can take the blockbuster franchise forward in a big way.

1. The Next Evolution

Set a few years after Jurassic World Rebirth, this potential sequel imagines a future where humans coexist with tamed dinosaurs. But peace shatters when a genetic anomaly gives rise to a terrifying new hybrid – part human, part dinosaur. As the creature embarks on a brutal killing spree, Scarlett Johansson and her team are called in to track and eliminate the greatest threat humanity has ever faced. It’s a bold concept, one that the Jurassic Park franchise has never explored before.

2. The War for Control

A brilliant but unstable tech billionaire develops a neural link that allows him to control dinosaurs through a signal emitted by a cutting-edge control device. What begins as a breakthrough in human-animal communication quickly turns into a terrifying nightmare, as he starts using his controlled creatures to eliminate corporate rivals. Scarlett Johansson’s character is called in to hunt him down before he creates a dinosaur army that no force on Earth can contain.

3. Chaos Theory Crossover

Set years after Jurassic World Rebirth, Scarlett Johansson’s Zora Bennett and a now grown-up Darius (from Chaos Theory) investigate a remote region where dinosaurs are evolving at an alarming rate. When they uncover an illegal genetic mutation, they realize humanity may soon lose its place as nature’s dominant species.

Jurassic World Rebirth – Story & Cast

Directed by Gareth Edwards, Jurassic World Rebirth takes place five years after the events shown in Jurassic World Dominion. With much of the planet now inhospitable to dinosaurs, the few remaining ones are confined to isolated equatorial regions. An extraction team is then sent to collect DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures across land, sea, and air to develop a life-saving drug.

The film features Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey in the lead roles alongside Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein in key supporting roles.

Jurassic World Rebirth – Official Trailer

