Jeremy Renner, who played Hawkeye in the MCU, is known for his on- and off-screen fun with the original Avengers cast. Despite his reputation as a prankster, he once intimidated a co-star during filming for Age of Ultron. Keep reading to find out who was intimidated by him.

Renner made his MCU debut with Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor in 2011. He got a bigger role and more screen time in Avengers, becoming part of the leading cast. In interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, fans have often seen him joking around with his castmates. The Avengers cast showed tremendous love and support for Jeremy Renner after his accident — proving just how close their off-screen bond really is.

When Elizabeth Olsen was intimidated by Jeremy Renner on Avengers: Age of Ultron

Elizabeth Olsen joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015. She revealed in a throwback interview with Vulture [Showbiz Cheatsheet] that Jeremy Renner’s demeanor initially intimidated her, but he ultimately helped her settle into the role of Wanda Maximoff.

Olsen recalled, “I was intimidated by him because of his dryness and because he doesn’t sugarcoat things. He’s not overly friendly.” She continued, “My character had these powers I was trying to figure out for the first time. And I was like, ‘What the hell am I doing here?’”

Jeremy Renner helped Elizabeth Olsen fit into her role.

Olsen revealed that, despite being intimidated by Renner, it was he who helped relax into the MCU role. She said, “I asked him, ‘This is really overwhelming — what do you even focus on?’ And he started talking about his character’s family, and how that roots him into something tangible.” She added, “That’s exactly what you should be doing, and I should have already known that before starting: that you need to find something tangible in these moments of chaos.”

Since Age of Ultron, Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen have worked together again in Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame. Additionally, outside the MCU, they collaborated on Wind River.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Jennifer Lawrence’s 5 Best On-Screen Pairings: From Bradley Cooper To Liam Hemsworth

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News