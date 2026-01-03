Zootopia 2 begins its 2026 with an impressive achievement, and that is it has surpassed the domestic haul of its predecessor. The sequel has also surpassed the domestic haul of Jurassic World Rebirth as the 4th highest-grossing film of 2025 in North America. Scroll below for the deets.

The Zootopia sequel is one of the top 15 all-time highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office. This weekend, it will surpass Top Gun: Maverick‘s worldwide haul to become the all-time 14th highest-grossing film. The film ended the year as the highest-grossing Hollywood film, an outstanding achievement.

Zootopia 2’s box office collection after 37 days in North America

Zootopia 2 remains steady at #2 in the domestic box office rankings. It collected $6.7 million on its 6th Thursday at the box office in North America. It shot up by 28.6% from last Thursday at the domestic box office, as per Box Office Mojo. The animated feature also recorded the biggest 6th Thursday ever for Thanksgiving animations, bringing its domestic total to $344.6 million.

Surpasses Zootopia’s domestic haul

Zootopia was released in 2016 and became a huge blockbuster, also winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature at the 89th Academy Awards. It collected $341.2 million during its domestic run, spanning over 154 days. Zootopia 2 has surpassed its predecessor’s domestic haul in less than 40 days.

Surpasses Jurassic World Rebirth at the domestic box office

The Zootopia sequel has also surpassed the domestic haul of Jurassic World: Rebirth as the 4th highest-grossing film of 2025. The Scarlett Johansson starrer film collected $339.6 million in its domestic run, which has now been surpassed by the animated feature. Zootopia 2 is now the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2025 and is expected to surpass Superman‘s $354.1 million domestic haul this weekend. The Zootopia sequel will thus become the 3rd highest-grossing film of 2025. It was released on November 26.

Box office summary

North America – $344.6 million

International – $1.1 billion

Worldwide – $1.4 billion

