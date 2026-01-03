James Cameron’s directorial Avatar: Fire And Ash is the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2025 in India. It has moved way past the 150 crore mark, and could have performed much better without the Dhurandhar storm. The epic science action film is inches away from entering the top 5 grossers of all time. Scroll below for a detailed day 15 report!

Avatar: Fire And Ash India Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Avatar: Fire And Ash added 3.40 crores more to its kitty on day 15. It witnessed a 46% drop compared to 6.35 crores garnered on New Year’s eve. There’s strong competition from local releases like Dhurandhar, Ikkis, and others, which is impacting the buzz. Besides, even the word-of-mouth isn’t as strong as its predecessors.

The total box office collection at the Indian box office surges to 163.15 crores after 15 days. Including taxes, the gross earnings have reached 192.51 crores.

Check out the daily box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 109.5 crores

Week 2 – 50.25 crores

Day 15: 3.40 crores

Total – 163.15 crores

Inches away from the top 5 Hollywood grossers in India

Avatar: Fire And Ash is currently the 6th highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time at the Indian box office. It now aims to surpass The Jungle Book (188 crores) and officially enter the top 5. James Cameron’s film still needs 24.85 crores more in the kitty, which will take some time.

Take a look at Hollywood’s top 10 grossers at the Indian box office (net):

Avatar: The Way Of Water – 390.6 crores Avengers: Endgame – 373.22 crores Avengers: Infinity War – 222.69 crores Spider-Man: No Way Home – 212 crores The Jungle Book – 188 crores Avatar: Fire And Ash – 163.15 crores (15 days) The Lion King – 150.09 crores Avatar – 141.25 crores Mufasa: The Lion King – 135.35 crores Deadpool & Wolverine – 135 crores

Avatar: Fire And Ash India Box Office Summary (15 days)

India net: 163.15 crores

India gross: 192.51 crores

