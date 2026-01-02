Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar will soon complete one month in theatres. The spy action thriller has registered a glorious, never-before-seen run in Bollywood. Another record has been added to the kitty as Aditya Dhar’s directorial has surpassed Animal to become the #1 adult grosser overseas. Scroll below for the exciting box office updates!

How much has Dhurandhar earned at the overseas box office?

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar collected an estimated 262 crore gross at the overseas box office in 27 days. It is already the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 internationally. The holiday season successfully boosted the collection, but Akshaye Khanna co-starrer shows no signs of slowing down.

Dhurandhar beats Animal overseas!

The streak of success continues because Ranveer Singh starrer has surpassed the overseas lifetime of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Sandeep Reddy Vanga‘s directorial had concluded its international run at 257 crore gross. With that, Dhurandhar has emerged as the highest-grossing adult film in the history of Bollywood.

PK will remain out of reach!

The spy action thriller has also emerged as the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time at the overseas box office. However, climbing up the ladder further would be difficult in the first phase of its theatrical run. Aamir Khan’s PK stands at the 7th spot with its international lifetime of 342.50 crore gross. This means Ranveer Singh’s film still needs around 80 crores more in the kitty to beat the target, which would not be possible.

Top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films at the overseas box office (gross):

Dangal – 1521 crores Secret Superstar – 822.92 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 482.54 crores Pathaan – 412 crores Jawan – 406 crores Andhadhun – 361 crores PK – 342.5 crores Dhurandhar – 262 crores Animal – 257 crores Dhoom 3 – 229 crores

