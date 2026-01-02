What a terrific run Dhurandhar is witnessing at the box office. The spy action thriller starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, and others has concluded its fourth week. It has surpassed Pushpa 2, rewriting history yet again in Indian cinema! Scroll below for a detailed day 28 report!

Clocks the highest week 4 in Indian cinema!

The official figures are out, and Dhurandhar added 17.60 crores on day 28. It witnessed an impressive growth of 42% compared to 12.40 crores minted on the previous day. This brings the fourth-week collection to 115.70 crores.

With that, Aditya Dhar’s film has recorded the highest week 4 collection in Indian cinema. It surpassed Pushpa 2, KGF Chapter 2, and others to achieve the milestone. It is also to be noted that no film has ever been able to clock a century in its fourth week. Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster is truly witnessing a never-before-seen run!

Check out the top 5 Week 4 collection at the Indian box office (net earnings, all languages included):

Dhurandhar – 115.7 crores Pushpa 2 – 76.58 crores Baahubali 2 – 56 crores Chhaava – 55.78 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 46.89 crores

Close to the 800 crore club!

Akshaye Khanna co-starrer has also maintained a double-digit score for 28 days straight at the Indian box office. It is now on track to enter the 800 crore club. The net collection in India stands at 784.50 crores, which is about 925.71 crores in gross earnings.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1 – 218 crores

Week 2 – 261.5 crores

Week 3 – 189.3 crores

Week 4 – 115.70 crores

Total – 784.50 crores

Dhurandhar Box Office Summary Day 28

Budget: 225 crores

India net: 784.50 crores

India gross: 925.71 crores

ROI: 248%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

