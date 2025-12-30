Akshaye Khanna is on a roll and all over the internet due to his power-packed performance in Dhurandhar. His latest release will soon complete a month in theaters, but is showing no signs of slowing down. It has amassed over 1000 crores at the worldwide box office, helping Akshaye to cross 1900 crores in a single year. Yes, you read that right! The Bollywood veteran has surpassed the 1900 crore mark in 2025, and very soon, he’ll join Shah Rukh Khan by reaching a mega milestone.

Akshaye Khanna crosses 1900 crores globally in a single year!

In the post-COVID era, Akshaye has had three theatrical releases so far, with two films released in 2025. The year started with a bang for him with Chhaava. In the historical action drama, he played the menacing role of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The film turned out to be an all-time blockbuster. In India, it earned 615.39 crore net, which equals 726.16 crore gross. Overseas, it earned 100.9 crore gross. Overall, it amassed a massive 827.06 crore gross globally.

After Chhaava, Akshaye Khanna’s second release of the year was Dhurandhar. It has outperformed Chhaava and has emerged as a historic success globally. Akshaye is one of the biggest reasons the film is enjoying unprecedented success. In 25 days, it has earned 741.9 crore net in India, which equals 875.44 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 243 crore gross so far, pushing the global sum to 1118.44 crore gross.

Overall, Akshaye Khanna is enjoying a cumulative sum of a staggering 1945.5 crore gross at the worldwide box office in a single year.

All set to join Shah Rukh Khan by touching the 2000 crore milestone

As Dhurandhar is still going strong, it will fetch more moolah in the coming days. So, Akshaye Khanna is all set to reach the 2000 crore milestone globally. He needs 54.5 crores more to reach 2000 crores, which is expected to be achieved in the next three days. Once he touches the 2000 crore mark, he’ll join Shah Rukh Khan in this rare feat.

For those who don’t know, Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian actor to reach 2000 crores globally with films released in the same year (excluding the phase two release of films). In 2023, he achieved a collection of over 2600 crore with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Now, Akshaye Khanna is all set to be a part of this club.

