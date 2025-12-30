The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab in key roles, is the first big release of Tollywood in 2026. It is scheduled to release on January 9, ahead of the Sankranti festive season. Since the pan-India superstar is returning to the big screens after one and a half years, the excitement is there. And now, with the recently released trailer 2 hitting the right chords, the film’s day 1 potential has increased at the Indian box office.

The upcoming Tollywood horror comedy fantasy film marks the collaboration of director Maruthi and the Baahubali star. Since Maruthi is well known for his light-hearted movies, filled with humor and drama, fans are excited to see their beloved superstar in a fun film after films with serious tones like Adipurush, Salaar, and Kalki 2898 AD. It is going to be a breeze of fresh air for the audience.

The Raja Saab picks up the momentum due to the second trailer

Initially, The Raja Saab was supposed to be mounted on a controlled budget, but later, the makers decided to make it a magnum opus and a proper pan-India film. Compared to Prabhas’ previous releases, this one has comparatively less buzz and is mostly restricted to the Telugu market. This resulted from an underwhelming first trailer and songs. Thankfully, the makers smelled the coffee and decided to come up with a much effective second trailer days before the film’s release.

Yesterday (December 29), the second trailer of The Raja Saab was dropped, and there’s absolutely no hesitation in saying that the recently released trailer was an impactful promotional asset. It provided some exciting insights into the film without revealing too much. This trailer is justifying the horror comedy genre, and most importantly, it has received a much better response from the neutral audience.

The presence of Prabhas is good, and the trailer offers some intriguing moments throughout. Even the background score has been effective. Overall, trailer number 2 does its job of elevating the buzz to some extent if not entirely.

All set for a start of 60 crore+ at the Indian box office

Based on the reactions and overall impact of the second trailer, The Raja Saab is in a position to score 60-65 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. This is a big number for a non-holiday release, and is shouldered by the stardom of Prabhas. The biggest chunk of business will, of course, come from Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). The buzz in the Hindi market is underwhelming.

With 10 more days to go and factors like ticket rate hikes and fan shows coming into play, the magnum opus might even score higher. But as of now, it is very close to Stree 2‘s opening day of 64.8 crore net. There’s a high chance of the Prabhas starrer surpassing Stree 2 to deliver the biggest opening for a horror comedy film at the Indian box office.

