Zubeen Garg’s last film on the big screens, Roi Roi Binale, continues to shine bright. Rajesh Bhuyan‘s directorial has completed 60 glorious days in theatres but refuses to conclude its run. Scroll below for the latest box office collection, profits, and more updates!

How much did Roi Roi Binale earn at the box office?

The untimely demise of Zubeen Garg made Roi Roi Binale an emotional tribute. The musical romantic drama is in its 9th week of its theatrical run. According to Sacnilk, it added another 3 lakhs to the kitty on day 60. It maintained a steady hold compared to 4 lakhs garnered on the previous Friday.

The net box office collection in India has reached 30.98 crores. It is the highest-grossing Assamese film in history. Zubeen Garg starrer has surpassed the worldwide earnings of every single Assamese film, with its Indian run alone. Including taxes, the gross total has surged to 36.55 crores.

Roi Roi Binale is a box office blockbuster!

Garima Garg Saikia‘s production is made on a budget of only 5 crores. In 60 days, it has raked in whopping returns of 25.98 crores in India. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 519.6%. It is a blockbuster and the 6th most profitable Indian film of 2025.

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Summary (Day 60)

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 30.98 crores

India gross: 36.55 crores

ROI: 519.6%

Verdict: Super-Hit

More about the Assamese romantic musical drama

Roi Roi Binale was written by the late icon Zubeen Garg, who also played the lead. The ensemble cast also featured Mousumi Alifa, Joy Kashyap, and Achurjya Borpatra, among others. It was produced under the banner of Zeal Creations and Eye Creation.

The Assamese musical romantic was released in theatres worldwide on October 31, 2025.

