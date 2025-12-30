Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab is gradually picking up the pace. Maruthi and team released the official trailer at a crucial moment, as the romantic horror comedy was dwindling in pre-release buzz. But where could it land among the highest day 1 collections of our Darling star in the Hindi belt? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

The Raja Saab Box Office Day 1 Hindi Potential

There’s a big benefit as there is no significant release planned for Sankranti 2026. Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster would also slow down, as it would complete 5 weeks in theatres. The sky is the limit for Sanjay Dutt co-starrer, which definitely needs to work on a strategy to improve the pre-release buzz.

The response to The Raja Saab trailer has been better than that of Prabhas’ recent releases, which did not perform very well at the box office. At the given pace, it would make a 5 crore+ opening in Hindi. The figures could go higher, depending on the advance booking trends during the final week.

The Raja Saab vs Prabhas’ highest Hindi openers

No points for guessing, Baahubali 2 topples the list with a whopping opening of 41 crores. Adipurush and Saaho are the other two in the top 3. Considering the current situation, Prabhas’ romantic horror-comedy could score his 6th highest opening at the Hindi box office. It would beat RadheShyam and Baahubali: The Beginning. However, surpassing Salaar appears to be difficult at the moment.

Check out the top day 1 collections of Prabhas’ films at the Hindi box office (net collection):

Baahubali: The Conclusion: 41 crores Adipurush: 37.25 crores Saaho: 24.40 crores Kalki 2898 AD: 22.5 crores Salaar: 15.5 crores Baahubali: The Beginning: 5.15 crores RadheShyam: 5.1 crores

