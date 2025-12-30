Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar continues a strong run at the Indian box office. The spy action thriller has clocked a never-before-seen record for Bollywood/ Hindi cinema. If that’s not enough, it is also inching closer to becoming the 5th most profitable film of 2025. Scroll below for the day 25 update!

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 25

According to the official update, Dhurandhar added 11.20 crores to the kitty on day 25. Compared to 16.70 crores garnered on last Friday, it continues a steady hold with around a 33% drop on the fourth Monday. The holiday season is going to pump up the collection, especially since there is no significant competition.

The net earnings at the Indian box office have surged to 741.90 crores. Dhurandhar is made on a budget of 225 crores. In 25 days, the makers have registered profits of 230%. It is a super-duper hit, on track to beat Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (243%) and emerge as the 5th most profitable Bollywood film of 2025.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1 – 218 crores

Week 2 – 261.5 crores

Week 3 – 189.3 crores

Day 22 – 16.7 crores

Day 23 – 20.9 crores

Day 24 – 24.3 crores

Day 25 – 11.20 crores

Total – 741.90 crores

Creates another big record for Hindi cinema!

Dhurandhar is the only Indian film to have clocked a double-digit score for straight 25 days at the box office. No other film, including Pushpa 2, Pathaan, or Stree 2, could achieve that feat. The makers have not opted for discounted prices even on the fourth Tuesday, so it will be interesting to see how the film fares today.

Dhurandhar Box Office Summary Day 25

Budget: 225 crores

India net: 741.90 crores

India gross: 875.44 crores

ROI: 230%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

