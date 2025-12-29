The Thalapathy storm has officially hit the global box office, and while we are still 12 days away from the grand premiere of the much-anticipated political drama Jana Nayagan, the advance booking numbers at the North American box office are growing well.

36% Surge In Ticket Sales

In the last 24 hours, the film witnessed a 36% jump in ticket pre-sales for the premiere show of the film!. What makes this achievement even more impressive is the ratio between the ticket sales and the number of shows. The distributors added a mere 20 shows across the country, yet the ticket count skyrocketed from 4,403 to 6,093.

Jana Nayagan Box Office USA

With 12 days remaining for the film to arrive in the theaters, Jana Nayagan registered a gross collection of $125,515 in advance from 232 shows with 6,093 tickets sold for the premiere day in the USA. In just one day, the film added nearly $18K to its premiere total. With the current total, the film is comfortably pacing towards a good opening in the USA.

Thalapathy Vijay‘s film has already crossed 25% occupancy for the premiere day, and a major push will come for the film after the New Year, which will decide its fate at the USA box office. Vijay’s market in the USA has seen an exponential rise over the last few years. However, with 12 days still in the bag, $1 million premiere still seems a distant possibility!

Directed by H Vinoth, the film also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol, along with Thalapathy Vijay. The official synopsis of the film says, “Thalapathy Vijay is adamant about getting even with a powerful businessman who cost him money. He is prepared to square off against the formidable foe and resolve their issues amicably.” The political drama arrives in the theaters on January 9, 2026.

