After a gap of more than a year, Thalapathy Vijay is all set to make a big return with his upcoming magnum opus, Jana Nayagan. The Kollywood superstar was last seen in The Greatest Of All Time (2024), and his next film is set to hit theaters in January 2026. His next film is supposedly his last, which is why everyone has high hopes for it. However, it won’t be an easy task for the film to become a clean success at the Indian box office.

The upcoming Tamil political action thriller is scheduled to release on January 9, 2026. It also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Prakash Raj in key roles. Since it’s the last outing for Vijay before he enters full-time politics, the makers (KVN Productions) have gone all out and mounted the film on a massive scale.

What is the budget of Jana Nayagan?

While there’s no official word about Jana Nayagan’s budget, reports suggest that it has been made on a colossal budget of 375-400 crores. The main reason behind such a big number is Thalapathy Vijay’s salary, which is said to be well above 200 crores. With the budget mentioned above, the magnum opus is the most expensive film of Vijay, overtaking biggies like Leo and The Greatest Of All Time.

How much does Jana Nayagan need to earn to become a clean hit at the Indian box office?

Mounted on a reported budget of 375-400 crores, Jana Nayagan must earn 375-400 crore net at the Indian box office to enter the safe zone and avoid being a failure. So, even to avoid the failure tag, the film needs to perform exceptionally well, let alone secure a hit verdict.

To become a clean hit, the film must make 100% returns, which is possible at a net collection of 750-800 crores. Since it is entirely impossible, the hit verdict will stay out of the picture for Thalapathy Vijay’s next.

