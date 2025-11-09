Jana Nayagan is one of the most anticipated films of 2026, and this is understandable, as it is said to be the final film of Thalapathy Vijay before he enters full-time politics. While there’s still enough time for the release, the buzz is already high, and the magnum opus is expected to break several box office records. Amidst this, it has achieved a historic pre-release theatrical business for the superstar. Keep reading for a detailed report!

North America (the USA and Canada) is one of the largest markets for Kollywood, and Vijay is undoubtedly one of its biggest crowd pullers. Considering the hype for his next and the track record of his past movies, the demand for the theatrical rights of his upcoming biggie was really high. Now, it has been learned that the pre-release theatrical deal of the film has been locked.

Jana Nayagan fetches a historic deal for Thalapathy Vijay

Theatrical rights of Jana Nayagan have been sold, and it’s a historic deal for Thalapathy Vijay. Reports suggest that a massive 24 crores have been paid in exchange for the distribution rights of North America. This is the biggest-ever deal for Vijay’s film, and overall, it is said to be the second-biggest deal for Kollywood after Rajinikanth’s Coolie.

How much does Jana Nayagan need to earn at the North American box office to break even?

As mentioned above, Jana Nayagan‘s theatrical rights have been sold at 24 crores. Against such a price, it needs to earn a solid $5.75 million at the North American box office to achieve breakeven and avoid being a loss venture for the distributor. In Indian rupees, it must earn 50.96 crores to avoid being a loss venture.

Although the target is big, the trade is confident about the film’s potential run. Backed by Thalapathy Vijay’s stardom, it is expected to mint huge moolah in North America and produce overflows for distributors or buyers.

More about the film

Directed by H Vinoth, the Kollywood magnum opus is scheduled to release on January 9, 2026, with North American premieres planned for January 8. It also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, and Gautham Vasudev Menon in key roles.

