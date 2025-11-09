Shehnaaz Gill‘s Ikk Kudi continues to maintain its momentum at the Indian box office even during the second week. After a slow start, the film didn’t look back and kept its grip firm over the following days. Talking about the second Saturday, the film saw an impressive growth and tied for the highest single-day collection on day 6. Compared to the opening day, it jumped by 200%, thus keeping hopes alive of entering the safe zone. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 9!

How much did Ikk Kudi earn at the Indian box office in 9 days?

Riding on favorable word-of-mouth and decent reviews, the Punjabi romantic comedy entertainer is consistently attracting footfalls to theaters. After concluding the first week, it has shown no drop and is sailing smoothly so far. Coming to the latest collection update, the film earned 36 lakh on day 9, thus showing a jump of 125% from day 8’s 16 lakh. Compared to day 1’s 12 lakh, it displayed a solid jump of 200%.

Overall, Ikk Kudi has earned 2.14 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic total stands at 2.52 crores. Today, on day 10, another hike is expected, and the second weekend is likely to conclude at 2.54-2.58 crore net.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 12 lakh

Day 2 – 20 lakh

Day 3 – 28 lakh

Day 4 – 15 lakh

Day 5 – 30 lakh

Day 6 – 36 lakh

Day 7 – 21 lakh

Day 8 – 16 lakh

Day 9 – 36 lakh

Total – 2.14 crores

Still on track to enter the safe zone!

Reportedly, Ikk Kudi was made on a budget of 5 crores. Against this cost, it must earn 5 crore net to enter the safe zone and avoid a failure tag at the Indian box office. As of now, it has earned 2.14 crores, thus recovering 42.8% of the total cost.

From here, the task of recovering the full cost is not easy, but if the film maintains its ongoing momentum in the upcoming days, it’ll surely reach the target.

