In recent years, particularly in the post-COVID era, many regional film industries have experienced significant growth or flourished. One such regional industry is the Gujarati film industry, which is also known as Gollywood. In the last few years, several Gujarati films have performed beyond expectations at the Indian box office. Now, Gollywood is back in the news due to the latest all-time blockbuster success, Laalo. Keep reading for a detailed report!

After Chaal Jeevi Laiye!, 3 Ekka, and Jhamkudi, another monster Gujarati hit has arrived. As mentioned above, we are talking about Laalo, which is originally titled Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate. Released on October 10, 2025, the film completed one month in theaters yesterday. Surprisingly, on its 30th day, the film registered its highest single-day collection.

How much did Laalo earn at the Indian box office in 30 days?

Coming to the latest collection update, it earned an unbelievable 4.65 crores on its fifth Saturday, day 30. It’s the biggest day scored by the latest Gujarati devotional drama, and compared to day 29’s 2.25 crores, it jumped by a huge 106.66%. Compared to the opening day collection of just 2 lakh, it made a mind-numbing 23150% more earnings yesterday, which is nothing short of historic.

Overall, Laalo has earned an all-time blockbuster sum of 20.1 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection is 23.71 crores. It’s truly a historic run, and since the film is stronger than ever even after spending a month in theaters, it’s on track to set new benchmarks in the coming days.

Enjoying historic returns at the Indian box office!

While there’s no official confirmation about this, it has been learned that the Reeva Rachh and Shruhad Goswami starrer was made on a shoestring budget of 50 lakh. Against this cost, it has amassed a colossal 20.1 crores, thus enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 19.6 crores. Calculated further, it equals a mind-blowing 3920% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it’s a super hit at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 50 lakh

India net collection – 20.1 crores

ROI – 19.6 crores

ROI% – 3920%

Verdict – Hit

