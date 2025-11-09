Running in its fourth week, Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju’s Dude has already lost its steam and is heading towards a conclusion at the Indian box office. However, there’s nothing to worry about, as the film has already emerged as a clean hit. If we talk about the competition, it was chasing the returns made by Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen’s Thalaivan Thalaivii, which is now out of reach. So today, let’s make a comparison between two films!

The reason behind the comparison between the two films is that they are among Kollywood’s 2025 releases made on controlled budgets. These controlled costs benefited them, as they managed to generate good profits for all parties involved and for the industry as a whole.

Dude is a clean hit at the Indian box office!

Talking about Dude, the romantic comedy entertainer has earned an estimated 72.86 crore net at the Indian box office in 23 days, as per Sacnilk. This is a good result for a film, which was mounted on a budget of 35 crores. If the collection is compared with the cost, it is enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 37.86 crores. Calculated further, it equals 108.17% returns. It secured a hit verdict.

Box office summary of Dude:

Budget – 35 crores

India net collection – 72.86 crores

ROI – 37.86 crores

ROI% – 108.17%

Verdict – Hit

Thalaivan Thalaivii made impressive returns

Coming to Thalaivan Thalaivii, it did a business of 59.36 crore net in India. This sum came against a reported budget of 25 crores, thus yielding an ROI of 34.36 crores. Calculated further, it equals 137.44% returns. Due to such impressive returns, Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen’s romantic comedy drama bagged a hit verdict.

Box office summary of Thalaivan Thalaivii:

Budget – 25 crores

India net collection – 59.36 crores

ROI – 34.36 crores

ROI% – 137.44%

Verdict – Hit

Dude loses the ROI battle against Thalaivan Thalaivii

As we can see, the difference in returns between the two films isn’t huge. However, Dude won’t be able to overcome Thalaivan Thalaivii as the former will need to earn around 84 crore net to cross the latter’s 137.44% returns. And getting up to a total of 84 crores is not at all possible for the Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju starrer.

