Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju‘s Dude has entered its fourth week, which is most probably its final week of theatrical run. Yes, even before arriving on OTT, the film has almost lost its steam and is heading for a conclusion at the Indian box office. No doubt, it’s already a big hit, but considering its start, the film could have fetched higher numbers than it is currently enjoying. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 22!

How much did Dude earn at the Indian box office in 22 days?

In the first three weeks, the Kollywood romantic comedy entertainer managed to post a good sum of 72.7 crores. On the fourth Friday, day 22, it earned an estimated 6 lakh, thus showing a drop of 53.84% from day 21’s 13 lakh. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 72.76 crore net (Tamil and Telugu) at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross collection is 85.85 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 56.5 crores

Week 2 – 13.7 crores

Week 3 – 2.5 crores

Day 22 – 6 lakh

Total – 72.76 crores

Adds underwhelming numbers after the first week

In the opening week, Dude amassed a strong 56.5 crores, but afterwards, it suffered much bigger drops than expected. In the following 15 days, it managed to earn only 16.26 crores, which is underwhelming and the lowest score for Pradeep Ranganathan.

Pradeep’s debut film, Love Today, displayed strong legs after scoring 21.69 crores in the opening week. Post-week 1, it added an impressive 44.88 crores to the kitty. His second film, Dragon, also performed really well. In the first week, Dragon did a business of 50.3 crores. After the opening week, it added another 51.04 crores.

As we can clearly see, Dude has scored the lowest post-week 1 collection for Pradeep Ranganathan. It will be wrapping up the run by adding less than a crore from the current position.

Take a look at the post-week 1 collection of Pradeep Ranganathan’s movies (net):

Dragon – 51.04 crores Love Today – 44.88 crores Dude – 16.26 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Peddi Box Office: Could Become Janhvi Kapoor’s 5th Highest-Grossing Film With Opening Day Collection!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News