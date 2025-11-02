Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, saw a healthy jump on its third Saturday, day 16. Although it has already amassed a good sum, it looks slightly underwhelming considering the start it received at the Indian box office. Just like Pradeep’s last release, Dragon, this one also looked poised to enter the 100 crore club, but unfortunately, it lost momentum much earlier than expected. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Dude earn at the Indian box office in 16 days?

On the third Saturday, day 16, the Kollywood rom-com did a business of 76 lakh, displaying a jump of 90% from day 15’s 40 lakh. While the growth was impressive, it didn’t contribute much as collections were on lower levels. Speaking about the overall collection, the rom-com has earned an estimated 71.36 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross collection is 84.2 crores.

With a sum of 71.36 crore net, Dude has already become Pradeep Ranganathan’s second-highest-grossing film, but in terms of the opening day multiplier, it stands last on the list. Pradeep’s debut film, Love Today, and his last theatrical release, Dragon, are way ahead of his latest release.

Love Today enjoyed an impressive opening day multiplier

Love Today registered a decent start of 2.45 crores in India and amassed a solid lifetime collection of 66.57 crores. If we calculate, it earned slightly over 27 times more than its day 1 collection, and currently stands as the biggest film of Pradeep Ranganathan in the opening day multiplier.

Dragon opened at a good 6.5 crores and earned 102.55 crore net in its lifetime run. So, if we calculate, the film enjoyed an almost 16X opening day multiplier.

Dude multiplied its day 1 collection by slightly over 7 times

Compared to both Love Today and Dragon, the opening day multiplier of Dude is much lower. It registered a start of 9.75 crores at the Indian box office, and so far, it has earned 71.36 crore net. If calculated, we can see that the film has earned over 7 times more than its opening-day collection and is heading for a lifetime collection of around 74-75 crores, which is 7.6X opening day multiplier.

