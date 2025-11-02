Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat continues to do well at the Indian box office. After a solid 10-day extended opening week, the film is showing good momentum in the ongoing second week. After displaying minimal fall on the second Friday, it picked up well on the second Saturday. In the meantime, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 12!

How much did Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earn at the Indian box office in 12 days?

Due to the absence of major Hindi releases, the Bollywood romantic drama has managed to secure a good show count for itself. As expected, once again, the footfalls in the B and C centres are driving the majority of business during the second weekend. On the second Friday, day 11, it earned 2.35 crores. On Saturday, day 12, it displayed a jump of 34.04% to earn an estimated 3.15 crores.

Overall, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has earned 67.88 crore net at the Indian box office in 12 days. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 80.09 crores. Today, on day 13, it is expected to earn 3.2-3.4 crores, thus pushing the total above the 70 crore mark (net).

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (10-day) – 62.38 crores

Day 11 – 2.35 crores

Day 12 – 3.15 crores

Total – 67.88 crores

Surpasses Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4!

With 67.88 crores in the kitty already, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has surpassed the collection of Baaghi 4 (67.07 crores). Today, it will overtake Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which is currently standing at 67.91 crores. Very soon, it will also surpass Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s Bhool Chuk Maaf (74.81 crores).

More about the film

The romantic drama is helmed by Milap Zaveri and produced by Anshul Rajendra Garg and Dinesh Jain under the banner of Desi Movies Factory. It was theatrically released on October 21, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma.

