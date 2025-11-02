Kantara Chapter 1 has recently completed a month in theatres and is currently running in its fifth week. It has already entered the 600 crore club at the Indian box office and achieved several important milestones so far, but the record-breaking spree hasn’t stopped. Apart from becoming the highest-grossing film of 2025, the magnum opus is also on its way to creating history in the original Kannada version. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Kantara prequel built a massive buzz in the pre-release phase, and so far, it has lived up to its high expectations. Specifically talking about the Kannada version, the film has performed brilliantly and is enjoying a historic run. Already, it has become the highest-grossing film in the Kannada language, surpassing KGF Chapter 2 by a significant margin.

Kantara Chapter 1 is all set to make history in the Kannada version!

In the Kannada version alone, Kantara Chapter 1 has amassed a huge 195.35 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. On day 31, it scored 1.25 crores, and even today, it is expected to earn in the same range or show a slight jump. So, by the end of the ongoing fifth weekend, the Kannada collection will stand at 196.6-196.7 crores.

Although the Kannada version is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, it is expected to add a few more crores before concluding the theatrical run. So, the target of 200 crore net collection is within reach as it needs only 4.65 crores more. Whenever the feat is achieved, Kantara Chapter 1 will create history by becoming the first ever film to hit a double century in the Kannada version. So, another mind-blowing achievement is waiting for the magnum opus.

How much did Kantara Chapter 1 earn at the Indian box office in 31 days?

Speaking about the overall collection, the Rishab Shetty starrer did a business of 3.6 crores on its fifth Saturday, day 31. It displayed a solid jump of 94.59% from day 30’s 1.85 crores. Overall, the biggie has earned an estimated 607.15 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office. Including GST, the gross collection stands at 716.43 crores.

