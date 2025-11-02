Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s romantic horror comedy Thamma has achieved a big feat at the Indian box office. The much-awaited moment is here as Maddock Films’ production has beaten the domestic lifetime of Sikandar. It has also emerged as Rashmika Mandanna’s 3rd highest-grossing film in Bollywood. Scroll below for the day 12 report!

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 12

According to the estimates, Thamma garnered 4.75 crores on day 12. It enjoyed a 46% jump on the second Saturday compared to the 3.25 crores it had minted on the previous day. There are new competitors at the ticket windows, including The Taj Story and Baahubali – The Epic, but Aditya Sarpotdar’s directorial is maintaining a solid hold!

The overall box office collection in India wraps up at an estimated 131.25 crores after 12 days. It could have crossed the 5 crore mark on the second Saturday and Sunday, had there not been additional competition from Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Kantara Chapter 1, Jolly LLB 3, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. However, Thamma is now inching closer to the 150 crore mark, and the milestone is expected to be achieved within the next week.

Here’s the detailed box office breakdown (India net earnings):

Week 1: 123.25 crores (10 days)

Day 11: 3.25 crores*

Day 12: 4.75 crores*

Total: 131.25 crores*

Thamma beats Sikandar!

Ayushmann Khurrana’s film has officially made an entry into the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025. It has surpassed Salman Khan‘s Sikandar, which stood at the last spot with lifetime earnings of 129.95 crore net.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 (India net collection) below:

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Saiyaara – 337.69 crores Mahavatar Narsimha – 247.96 crores War 2 – 244.29 crores Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) – 213.84 crores Housefull 5 – 198.41 crores Raid 2 – 179.3 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 166.58 crores Sky Force – 134.93 crores Thamma – 131.25 crores*

Along with that, the romantic horror comedy now also ranks as Rashmika Mandanna’s third highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time.

Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna’s Bollywood releases at the Indian box office (net collection):

Chhaava: 615.39 crores Animal: 554 crore Thamma: 131.25 crores* Sikandar: 129.95 crores Goodbye: 6.75 crores

Thamma Box Office Summary (13 days)

India net: 131.25 crores

India gross: 154.87 crores

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Baahubali – The Epic Box Office Collection Day 2: It’s Now 5th Highest-Grosser Among Re-Releases In India, Beats Titanic

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News