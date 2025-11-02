Zubeen Garg’s magic is currently widespread at the Indian box office. Theatres are sold out all across the Northeast as fans flock in large numbers to watch their late icon one last time on the big screens. In only 48 hours, Roi Roi Binale has emerged as the 8th highest-grossing Assamese film in history! Scroll below for the day 2 report!
Roi Roi Binale Box Office Collection Day 2
According to Sacnilk, Roi Roi Binale raked in 2.73 crores net on day 2. The musical romantic drama witnessed a 48% jump on Saturday, compared to 1.85 crores garnered on the opening day. The word of mouth is fantastic, and the emotional quotient is at an all-time high. At such a pace, Rajesh Bhuyan‘s directorial will inevitably set new benchmarks at the box office.
The overall collection in India reaches 4.58 crores after 2 days. Roi Roi Binale is reportedly mounted at a budget of 5 crores. Today, it will officially gain the success tag at the box office.
Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown (India net collection):
- Day 1: 1.85 crores
- Day 2: 2.73 crores
Total: 4.58 crores
Emerges as the 8th highest Assamese grosser of all time!
In only 48 hours of its theatrical run, Roi Roi Binale has emerged as the 8th highest-grossing Assamese film of all time. It has earned 5.40 crores in gross earnings and surpassed the lifetime collections of Malamal Boyyyz (4.14 crores) and Sikaar (5 crores).
Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Assamese films at the box office (gross earnings):
- Bidurbhai: 15.75 crores
- Bhaimon Da: 14.31 crores
- Sri Raghupati: 13.81 croress
- Rudra: 10.56 crores
- Ratnakar: 10 crores
- Kanchanjangha: 7 crores
- Dr. Bezbaruah 2: 7 crores
- Mission China: 6 crores
- Roi Roi Binale: 5.40 crores (2 days)
- Sikaar: 5 crores
Roi Roi Binale Box Office Summary (Day 2)
- Budget: 5 crores
- India net: 4.58 crores
- India gross: 5.40 crores
