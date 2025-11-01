Maddock Films’ production Thamma is now aiming to unlock the 150 crore milestone at the Indian box office. But before that, it will achieve a couple of other milestones! The romantic horror-comedy will soon emerge as Rashmika Mandanna’s 3rd highest-grossing film in Bollywood. Scroll below for the day 11 update!

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 11

According to estimates, Ayushmann Khurrana’s film raked in 3.25 crores on day 11. It witnessed a 13% dip from 3.75 crore garnered on the previous day. Baahubali – The Epic and Paresh Rawal’s The Taj Story have joined the box office battle on October 31, 2025. It would be interesting to see how Aditya Sarpotdar’s directorial holds the fort during its second weekend.

The net box office collection of Thamma surges to 126.50 crores* in India after 11 days. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 149.27 crores.

Here’s the detailed box office breakdown (India net earnings):

Week 1: 123.25 crores (10 days)

(10 days) Day 11: 3.25 crores

Total: 126.50 crores

Set to emerge as Rashmika Mandanna’s #3 Bollywood grosser!

Thamma is only 3.45 crores away from attaining multiple milestones. It will beat Sikandar (129.95 crores) and emerge as the 10th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Along with that, the romantic horror-comedy will become Rashmika Mandanna’s third highest-grossing film in Bollywood.

The second weekend has begun, and with a favorable word-of-mouth, Thamma could easily unlock the milestones today. Post that, it will compete against Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force, which concluded its domestic lifetime at 134.93 crores.

Check out Rashmika Mandanna’s Bollywood releases at the Indian box office (net collection):

Chhaava: 615.39 crores Animal: 554 crore Sikandar: 129.95 crores Thamma: 126.50 crores Goodbye: 6.75 crores

Thamma Box Office Summary (11 days)

India net: 126.50 crores

India gross: 149.27 crores

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Jolly LLB 3 Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s Film Is 2.89 Crores Away From One Last But Crucial Milestone – Possible?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News