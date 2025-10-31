Baahubali – The Epic is creating havoc at the worldwide box office. SS Rajamouli’s franchise has created a global fan base, and the remastered version has opened to raving reviews. Premiere shows were held in India and North America on October 30, 2025. Scroll below to know the exciting collection!

Baahubali – The Epic Indian Premiere Sales

The epic action film premiered in a limited showcase in India on Thursday. As per Sacnilk, Baahubali – The Epic earned 1.25-1.50 crores gross via paid previews. Even big Indian re-releases fail to garner such collections on the opening day, and the Prabhas starrer has achieved such figures in premieres. Fantastic, isn’t it?

A victorious premiere in North America

The whopping premiere pre-sales were a hint enough that SS Rajamouli’s re-release was heading for a bumper opening. Baahubali – The Epic has grossed 3.75 crores from the premiere shows.

All in all, the re-release minted around 5-5.25 crores via its worldwide premiere on October 30, 2025. It is to be noted that very few Indian movies opt for worldwide premieres. So, SS Rajamouli is indeed setting new milestones at the box office.

The best is yet to come as The Epic is enjoying impressive word-of-mouth all across. With impressive collections from paid previews, Prabhas‘ film is set to create new milestones for all-time highest re-release openers.

More about Baahubali – The Epic

The Epic is directed and co-edited by SS Rajamouli. It is one of the longest Indian films with a runtime of 244 minutes. The epic action film is a remastered version of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

The ensemble cast features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, Nassar, and Subbaraju.

It was released in theatres worldwide on October 31, 2025.

