Baahubali: The Epic, a remastered and re-edited combination of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, has finally hit Indian theaters today, October 31, 2025. Directed by visionary filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, the epic saga made its grand U.S. premiere a day earlier, where moviegoers were quick to share their first reactions online.

Interestingly, one particular moment from the screening — the interval card — has taken the internet by storm. Fans who watched the movie overseas couldn’t stop laughing at Rajamouli’s witty nod to one of the most iconic questions in Indian cinema history: “Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara?”

Baahubali: The Epic – Fans React To Rajamouli’s Hilarious Interval Card Twist

When Baahubali: The Beginning was released in theaters in 2015, the film ended with one of the most iconic cliffhanger endings, as Katapa killed Baahubali in an unexpected betrayal. This cliffhanger ending sparked a massive buzz among the audience. Everyone waited for almost two years to find out the answer, as Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was released in 2017.

However, as Baahubali: The Epic is a combination film of both parts, the interval screen showed the scene in which Katapa killed the Prabhas character. In this card, the makers hilariously mention that now viewers don’t have to wait two years to know the answer.

They cited ‘WKKB’ as the short form of the question, ‘Why Katapa Killed Baahubali’. With this hilarious message, SS Rajamouli surely expresses his humor in the epic movie interval screen card. With this, the audience got a head start and flooded social media with their reactions.

Why Katappa Killed Baahubali’ Joke Wins the Internet Again

We don’t need to wait for 2 years to know #WKKB

In 5 mins we will know#BaahubaliTheEpic pic.twitter.com/Lcx5IMyjiB — Subtle Bloke (@subtlesoul11) October 30, 2025

Baahubali: The Epic To Open Strong At he Box Office

Despite being a combined re-release of two previous films, Baahubali: The Epic is expected to receive a massive response at the box office. As per the latest update, the film has sold worth 5 crore+ gross at the Indian box office.

Furthermore, with the addition of the overseas market, the film might surpass 1 crore+ in gross globally, which is indeed a significant milestone to achieve. It’s crucial to note that these numbers include the premiers, too.

Rest, it remains to be seen how the movie will end its box office run and whether the magic of S.S. Rajamouli will shine again.

