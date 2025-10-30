Baahubali – The Epic is just a few hours away from hitting the big screens. It’s a kind of re-release, where a unique attempt has been made by combining the first and second installments into a single film, by trimming a few scenes and adding unseen footage. Already, fans of the franchise are excited, and even neutral movie buffs are curious to see the biggie. Amidst this, the film has already made history among Tollywood re-releases, pulling in extraordinary numbers at the box office through pre-sales. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The magnum opus has been promoted well, and there’s solid buzz on the ground, particularly in the Telugu market. In the overseas market, it is enjoying tremendous bookings in North America (USA and Canada). Despite its runtime of 3 hours and 45 minutes, the film is carrying a huge buzz, and the overall response to the advance booking is historic.

Enjoys a fantastic response in day 1 advance booking at the worldwide box office

As per the recent update, Baahubali – The Epic has sold tickets worth 5 crore+ gross at the Indian box office for day 1, with the majority of bookings coming from Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). Speaking about the overseas market, the film has touched the 5 crore gross mark (including premieres), taking the opening day pre-sales’ collection to 10 crore+ gross globally.

Baahubali – The Epic scores Tollywood’s biggest opening among re-releases

With a collection of 10 crore gross already crossed through the opening day pre-sales alone, Baahubali – The Epic has registered the biggest opening ever for a Tollywood re-release. Additionally, it has become the first Telugu re-release to reach the 10 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office on its first day.

To reach the top spot, the SS Rajamouli directorial has surpassed the day 1 worldwide collection of Mahesh Babu’s Khaleja, which opened at 8.26 crore gross during its rerun. It also surpassed Pawan Kalyan‘s Gabbar Singh (8.02 crore gross) by a considerable margin. Let’s see how much collection Rajamouli’s biggie earns in the final update of the opening day pre-sales.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Black Phone 2 Box Office: Enjoys 11% Gain On Its Break-Even Target In Less Than 15 Days

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News