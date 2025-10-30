A few days ago, the first trailer of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Epic, and I had one simple question – what is the need for this film, which is remastered and re-edited by Rajamouli as a grand epic of over 4 hours! Even the trailer of the film was not properly done, and it felt like a waste of time. But let us learn redemption from none other than the great Rajamouli.

The second trailer of the film has been dropped and while the first trailer felt like a high speed summary the second trailer feels like much better and grand. However, if you ask me if this epic needs an encore, my simple answer would be a No!

Clearly, the first trailer for Baahubali: The Epic didn’t sell the new experience that is being promised well enough. It focused too much on showing us clips we already knew, narrating a story we have learnt by heart, and missed the crucial point that a re-release needs to justify its existence beyond nostalgia.

However, Trailer 2 is again a desperate justify two points – that this remastering is a brilliant idea and that sentiments for Prabhas sell in this nation! Honestly, I would agree with both these reasons after watching this trailer attempting to make us forget the four-hour runtime is waiting for us in the theaters.

The USP of this trailer is Prabhas – whether he’s romancing Devasena played by Anushka Shetty or leading his army, Prabhas as Amarendra Baahubali is magnetic and magnanimous both, and Rajamouli knows exactly how to utilize that Prabhas magic. I would pay anything to watch Prabhas look like this in a film. And suddenly, with this trailer, I feel it has been ages since I last saw Prabhas in his full glory!

Despite knowing the answer to the million-dollar question, Katappa ne Baahubali ko Kyun Maara, the trailer of Baahubali: The Epic, successfully brings back the core tension between Amarendra and Bhallaladeva!

Baahubali: The Epic releases in the theaters on October 31, 2025. Check out the trailer 2 here.

