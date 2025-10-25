It was 2015, and a question made the entire nation restless – Katappa Ne Baahubali Ko Kyun Maara? All the queries were answered in 2017. Now, the question and the answer are getting rebranded and remixed as Baahubali The Epic, which is releasing in the theaters on October 31, 2025. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film is an experiment that asks us to pay again for the two films at one ticket price, as both the instalments have been re-edited and remixed by Rajamouli’s team!

A trailer for this remastered piece has been dropped, and I am not sure how to react to it. No matter how much I love Prabhas‘s film, if someone tells me to watch the two films together in the theaters, I am not sure if I am excited. More so, the trailer offers nothing that a trailer thrives on—the promise of the unknown.

Baahubali: The Epic trailer is already a summary of the two films. We see clips that move from Amarendra’s glory to his death, and then to Mahendra’s vengeance. There is no new mystery, only a celebration of a film that turned into a phenomenon. Undoubtedly, it is a fantastic nostalgia trip, but it lacks every reason that could make it a good trailer!

Since every scene is familiar, in fact way too familiar, there is zero element of surprise in SS Rajamouli‘s offering. The rapid pacing feels less like an introduction and more like a high-speed summary of a story you have learnt by heart. More so, the background music in the initial 10 – 15 seconds is way too off to introduce a character as magnanimous as Amrendra Baahubali.

The sequence of the cuts also do not offer any good narrative, in fact, it seems like a deliberate attempt to present a crooked storyline. But do they really think that after knowing Katappa Ne Hi Baahubali Ko Maara, we will fall for this crooked attempt?

