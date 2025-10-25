Nandamuri Balakrishna, the god of the masses, has arrived with the teaser of his highly anticipated film Akhanda 2. And honestly, expect nothing subtle from this teaser. It is loud, it is over the top, and it is extreme drama in 50 seconds! Helmed by director Boyapati Srinu, the teaser disrupts peace and calmness in the universe.

The clip from the film, clocking in at under a minute, delivers something that I would want to term as ferociously bizarre! Let me elaborate – we see Balayya telling goons ‘Sound ko control mein rakh’ and he says this at a decibel, my ears cannot handle!

Akhanda 2 Hindi teaser delivers one dialogue, and the delivery is intense with Thaman’s music playing the perfect partner for the loudest roar. While Nandamuri Balakrishna is one character in the teaser, music is the other character, and both of them are immensely loud! However, this loud music covers up the predictability of the slow-motion shot in the teaser!

We are living in 2025, and it is too cliché to watch one Superman hero fighting twenty Gundas and rolling them upside down as they wait for eternity to fall from the air to get a punch landed on their face! There came a time when this turned laughable, but now even this slow-motion shot is irritating!

This teaser is an assault to the ear and my patience. The title of the teaser is Akhanda 2 Thaandavam – Blasting Roar and this blast is unreal! So unreal that I would want to beg South Indian producers to stop dumping any visuals in the name of pan-India!

Another huge issue in this teaser is Nandamuri Balakrishna‘s dialogue delivery in Hindi! I mean, I appreciate anyone making an effort to learn a new language, but I do not appreciate them flaunting this new skill set.

Check out the teaser of Akhanda 2 here.

