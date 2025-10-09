Nandamuri Balakrishna is roaring in the post-COVID era. The 2.0 version of Balayya started with Akhanda, which was released in 2021. It performed well and now, with the sequel, Akhanda 2, he’s likely to increase his box office stamina. The Akhanda sequel is expected to be a record opener for the Tollywood star, and it might surprise everyone with its day 1 collection in India. It also gives the veteran actor a chance to touch one major milestone on the opening day. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the upcoming Tollywood action drama is expected to release in December this year. Since the first film was a commercial success and also gained popularity through OTT, the buzz is high for the sequel. Apart from the Telugu market, the film is also expected to perform well in other territories. Of course, the Telugu market alone will make it Balayya’s biggie opener.

Akhanda 2 to comfortably become Nandamuri Balakrishna’s top opener at the Indian box office!

With all the hype and expected solo release in December, Akhanda 2 is expected to wreak havoc at the Indian box office. Backed by strong support from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, it is likely to overtake Veera Simha Reddy comfortably on day 1 by a big margin. For those who don’t know, Veera Simha Reddy is Nandamuri Balakrishna’s biggest opener with a collection of 33.6 crore net.

Likely to touch a major milestone on day 1

With a strong buzz and an expected ticket hike, Akhanda 2 is poised to become Nandamuri Balakrishna‘s top opener, and it also has a strong chance of touching the major milestone of 50 crore net collection on its opening day. Yes, you read that right! The Akhanda sequel is a strong contender for the 50 crore club on day 1, and if it happens, it will be a big feat for the Tollywood star.

More about the film

The upcoming Tollywood action drama also stars Samyuktha Menon and Saswata Chatterjee. It is produced by Raam Achanta and Gopi Achanta. It is reportedly mounted on a budget of 180 crores, making it Balayya’s most expensive film.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Thamma Box Office Day 1: To Be Rashmika Mandanna’s 4th Consecutive Bollywood Film To Cross This Opening Day Milestone?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News