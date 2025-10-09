Things don’t look very favorable for Dhanush and Nithya Menen led Idli Kadai at the box office. Made on a high budget of 100 crores, the Tamil family drama is far from the breakeven stage. Plus, the daily earnings have dropped to the vicinity of one crore. Scroll below for the day 8 report!

Idli Kadai Box Office Collection Day 7

According to Sacnilk, Idli Kadai added around 1.18 crore to the kitty on day 7. It witnessed a 24% drop in box office collection compared to the 1.55 crores earned on the discounted Tuesday. The word-of-mouth is mixed, due to which the footfalls are gradually declining.

The net box office collection in India lands at 42.88 crores after 7 days. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 50.59 crores. Dhanush’s directorial is made on a budget of 100 crores. It has recovered only 43% of the estimated cost so far. It must maintain the momentum or it will end up as a losing affair.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Day 1: 11 crores

Day 2: 9.75 crores

Day 3: 5.6 crores

Day 4: 6.25 crores

Day 5: 6 crores

Day 6: 1.55 crores

Day 7: 1.55 crores

Day 8: 1.18 crores

Total: 42.88 crores

Inches away from the top 10 Tamil grossers of 2025

Nithya Menen co-star now aims to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025 at the Indian box office. It only needs 5.30 crores more in the kitty to beat Thug Life and steal the 10th spot.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025 (India net collection) below:

Coolie: 285 crores Good Bad Ugly: 153.75 crores Dragon: 102.55 crores Vidaamuyarchi: 81.58 crores Tourist Family: 61.59 crores Madharaasi: 62.82 crores Retro: 60.50 crores Thalaivan Thalaivii: 59.31 crores Madha Gadha Raja: 48.70 crores Thug Life: 48.18 crores

Idli Kadai Box Office Summary Day 8

Budget: 100 crores

India net: 42.88 crores

Budget recovery: 43%

India gross: 50.59 crores

Overseas gross: 9.15 crores

Worldwide gross: 59.74 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Day 7: Enters 100 Crore Club, Beats Sky Force To Clock 6th Highest Opening Week Of 2025

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News