Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, and Biju Menon, failed to create any impact despite good hype. It started its journey on a good note, but couldn’t maintain the momentum, and now, it has concluded its theatrical run on a disappointing note. It has emerged as a massive failure and also failed to score a century at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Reception of the film

The Kollywood action thriller was theatrically released on September 5. It received mixed reviews from critics. While the performances of Sivakarthikeyan and Vidyut Jammwal were praised, along with some entertaining moments, the film received criticism for its ordinary writing and half-baked execution by AR Murugadoss. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it received mixed word-of-mouth.

How much did Madharaasi earn at the Indian box office?

Madharaasi started its domestic ride with 13.65 crores but started losing its steam much earlier than expected. Eventually, it saw much bigger drops and concluded its theatrical run by earning an estimated 62.82 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 74.12 crore gross.

Box office verdict

Reportedly, Madharaasi was made on a huge budget of 180 crores. Against this cost, it earned only 62.82 crore net, thus facing a deficit of 117.18 crores or 65.1%. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office. In terms of deficit, it turned out to be the biggest failure for Sivakarthikeyan.

Worldwide box office earnings

As mentioned above, the action thriller scored 74.12 crore gross in India. Overseas, too, it did an underwhelming business of 25 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing worldwide box office collection stands at just 99.12 crore gross. Considering the buzz, the film was expected to do a business of 200 or 250 crore gross globally, but unfortunately, it failed big time.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 62.82 crores

India gross – 74.12 crores

Overseas gross – 25 crores

Worldwide gross – 99.12 crores

