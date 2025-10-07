Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla, is in its third week of theatrical run, and so far, it has done a decent job. Being a content-driven film, it didn’t start big. However, with the word-of-mouth factor coming into play, it consistently drew in numbers. After spending 18 days in theaters, the film has now amassed a decent total at the worldwide box office, crossing a significant milestone. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Jolly LLB 3 earn at the worldwide box office in 18 days?

As per the latest collection update, the Bollywood black comedy legal drama has earned an estimated 108.7 crore net in India. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection is 128.26 crores. Overseas, it has earned 29.27 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 18-day worldwide box office collection stands at 157.53 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 108.7 crores

India gross – 128.26 crores

Overseas gross – 29.27 crores

Worldwide gross – 157.53 crores

Crosses one important global milestone

As we can see, Jolly LLB 3 has crossed the important milestone of 150 crore gross globally. With this, it has become Akshay Kumar’s 5th film in the post-COVID era to achieve this feat. Before this, his Sooryavanshi, OMG 2, Sky Force, and Housefull 5 crossed the 150 crore milestone.

Also, the legal drama is now Akshay Kumar’s 5th highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office post-COVID. The next target is Sky Force (174.21 crore gross), but it looks out of reach.

Take a look at the top 5 grossers of Akshay Kumar in the post-COVID era:

Housefull 5 – 304.12 crores Sooryavanshi – 291.14 crores OMG 2 – 220 crores Sky Force – 174.21 crores Jolly LLB 3 – 157.53 crores

Due to the release of Kantara: Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, the film’s show count and overall run got impacted, but since there are no major Bollywood releases till Diwali, it is likely to mint moolah in the upcoming days.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kantara: Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 5: Becomes A Clean Hit On First Monday, Enjoys 105% Returns!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News