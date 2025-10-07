Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 has passed the crucial Monday test. While the dubbed versions faced significant drops, the original Kannada version remains unstoppable. Even on the first weekday, it performed like there was a holiday on Monday, thus hinting at a record-breaking run in the Kannada version. Overall, it achieved a strong collection at the Indian box office on its day 5 and emerged as a clean hit. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Right from the opening day, the Kantara prequel is raking in impressive numbers. In the 4-day extended opening weekend itself, the film scored a double century, and everyone was eager to see how the biggie performs on its first weekday. All thanks to favorable word-of-mouth and strong support from Karnataka, it scored over 30 crores on its first Monday.

How much did Kantara: Chapter 1 earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

As per Sacnilk, Kantara: Chapter 1 earned an estimated 31.25 crores on day 5, showing a drop of 50.39% from day 4’s 63 crores. If compared with day 2’s 45.4 crores, which was also a normal working day, the film has dropped by just 31.16%, showing an excellent hold. So, the Kannada magnum opus has passed the Monday test with flying colors.

Overall, Kantara: Chapter 1 has earned 256.5 crore net at the Indian box office (all languages), thus crossing the 250 crore milestone in just 5 days. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 302.67 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 61.85 crores

Day 2 – 45.4 crores

Day 3 – 55 crores

Day 4 – 63 crores

Day 5 – 31.25 crores

Total – 256.5 crores

Kantara: Chapter 1 secures a hit verdict!

Reportedly, the Rishab Shetty starrer was made on a budget of 125 crores. Against this cost, it has already earned 256.5 crore net, thus making a return on investment of 131.5 crores. Calculated further, it equals 105.2% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a hit verdict at the Indian box office.

With this, the magnum opus has become the second Kannada film of 2025 to achieve this feat, following Su From So.

Box office summary:

Budget – 125 crores

India net collection – 256.5 crores

ROI – 131.5 crores

ROI% – 105.2%

Verdict – Hit

