Kantara: Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah, has raked in solid figures by the end of its 4-day extended opening weekend. The film started its journey on a rocking note and maintained the winning momentum over the following days. Both in India and overseas, it is on a record-breaking spree for a Kannada cinema. In the latest development, it has emerged as Sandalwood’s second fastest entrant of the 300 crore club at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Kantara: Chapter 1 earn at the worldwide box office in 4 days?

After registering a start of over 80 crore gross, the Kannada period mythological action drama has maintained an impressive pace at ticket windows. It has received positive feedback from the ticket-buying audience, which helped attract massive footfall over the weekend. In India, it amassed 223.75 crore net (all languages), which equals 264.02 crore gross after including GST.

In the overseas market, the performance of Kantara: Chapter 1 has been decent to good so far. According to the latest update, it has grossed an estimated 55 crore internationally. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 4-day worldwide box office collection stands at a huge 319.02 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 223.75 crores

India gross – 264.02 crores

Overseas gross – 55 crores

Worldwide gross – 319.02 crores

Registers the second fastest triple century of Sandalwood

As we can see, in the 4-day extended opening weekend, Kantara: Chapter 1 has entered the 300 crore club globally. With this, it has registered Sandalwood’s second-fastest triple century. KGF Chapter 2 scored the fastest triple century by achieving the feat in 3 days. It’s a huge feat for Rishab Shetty and the team, and in the coming days, the film is expected to break many records.

More about the film

The Kannada magnum opus is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. It is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the banner of Hombale Films. Reportedly, the film was mounted on a huge budget of 125 crores, making it the most expensive Kannada film.

