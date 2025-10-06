Thalaivan Thalaivii, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, has wrapped up its theatrical run after exceeding expectations. The film was released amid decent expectations but went on to make healthy returns. It comfortably crossed the 80 crore mark at the worldwide box office but lost its steam completely before hitting the major milestone of 100 crore gross. Nonetheless, it managed to secure a hit verdict. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

The Kollywood romantic comedy drama was theatrically released on July 25. It received mixed reviews from critics and was criticized for its regressive writing. However, among the ticket-buying audience, it received mostly favorable reactions, which helped the film make good earnings and emerge as a success story.

How much did Thalaivan Thalaivii earn at the worldwide box office?

As per the closing collection update, Thalaivan Thalaivii earned a 59.36 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 70.04 crore gross. Overseas, it ended the run at 18 crore gross, as per Sacnilk. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the final worldwide box office collection stands at 88.04 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 59.36 crores

India gross – 70.04 crores

Overseas gross – 18 crores

Worldwide gross – 88.04 crores

As we can see, the film had a shot at the 100 crore milestone, but it missed it by a few crores.

Box office verdict

Reportedly, Thalaivan Thalaivii was made on a budget of 25 crores. Against this cost, it earned 59.36 crore net at the Indian box office, thus enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 34.35 crores. Calculated further, it equals solid returns of 137.4%. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a hit verdict.

It could have been a super hit affair, but it just missed the chance. To secure a super hit verdict, it needed a domestic lifetime collection of 62.5 crore net, but as we can see, it missed the verdict by just 3.14 crores.

Box office summary:

Budget – 25 crores

India net collection – 59.36 crores

ROI – 34.35 crores

ROI% – 137.4%

Verdict – Hit

