Made on a relatively modest estimated budget of $20 million, The Long Walk has earned $44.3 million worldwide. This means that Francis Lawrence’s dystopian thriller is now just around $5.7 million shy of reaching its break-even point of $50 million at the box office, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. At its current pace, it is expected to hit this target within the next few days.

After outgrossing the Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender-starrer spy thriller Black Bag, The Long Walk currently ranks among the top 50 highest-grossing titles of 2025, as per Box Office Mojo. Previously, it surpassed the global earnings of The Phoenician Scheme, Nobody 2, and Bring Her Back. And now, it has set its sights on outgrossing a supernatural thriller starring Cate Blanchett and Keanu Reeves, directed by Sam Raimi (Spider-Man and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness). We’re talking about the 2000 film The Gift. Let’s see how close it is to outgrossing that title in worldwide earnings.

The Long Walk vs. The Gift – Box Office Comparison

The Long Walk – Box Office Summary

North America: $31.9 million

International: $12.4 million

Worldwide: $44.3 million

The Gift – Box Office Summary

North America: $12 million

International: $32.5 million

Worldwide: $44.5 million

As the numbers show, The Long Walk currently trails The Gift by roughly $300K in worldwide earnings. Given its momentum, it’s only a matter of time before Francis Lawrence’s dystopian thriller surpasses Sam Raimi’s supernatural hit at the global box office.

The Long Walk’s Next 2025 Target

With a current global haul of $44.3 million, The Long Walk is just inches away from surpassing its next 2025 target – the Japanese animated action film Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc, which has earned $44.4 million worldwide.

More About The Long Walk

The film follows a group of young boys participating in an annual walking contest, where anyone who falls below a speed of 3 miles per hour is executed. The last boy remaining on his feet is declared the winner. It features Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill, among others.

The Long Walk – Trailer

