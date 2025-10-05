Following its theatrical release on September 12, 2025, Francis Lawrence’s dystopian survival thriller, The Long Walk, has been in the news for all the right reasons. First, the film received an impressive 88% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and a solid 7.3/10 IMDb rating. Moreover, the latest Stephen King adaptation has also been making its presence felt at the global box office. With a worldwide tally of $43.2 million, it now ranks among the top 50 titles of 2025.

A few days ago, The Long Walk surpassed the lifetime earnings of several iconic films, such as Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner (1982), Clint Eastwood’s Escape from Alcatraz (1979), and Christopher Nolan’s Memento (2001). When it comes to 2025 releases, the movie is just inches away from outgrossing the 96%-rated spy thriller by Ocean’s Eleven filmmaker Steven Soderbergh. That film is the Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender-starrer Black Bag. Let’s see how much more The Long Walk needs to earn to overtake it at the global box office.

The Long Walk vs. Black Bag – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

The Long Walk – Box Office Summary

North America: $30.7 million

International: $12.4 million

Worldwide: $43.1 million

Black Bag – Box Office Summary

North America: $21.4 million

International: $22.2 million

Worldwide: $43.6 million

As the numbers show, The Long Walk is currently behind Black Bag by just around $545K in worldwide earnings. At its current pace, it’s only a matter of time before the dystopian thriller will outgross the spy film at the global box office.

The Long Walk Closes In On Its Break-Even Point

Made on an estimated budget of $20 million, The Long Walk needs to earn $50 million globally to break even at the box office, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. So, as of now, it is roughly $7 million shy of its break-even mark and could reach this target in the next few days.

More About The Long Walk

Directed by Francis Lawrence, the film follows a group of young boys participating in an annual walking contest, where anyone who falls below a speed of 3 miles per hour is executed. The last boy remaining on his feet is declared the winner. It features Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill, among other cast members.

The Long Walk – Official Trailer

