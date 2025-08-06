Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh is widely known for directing several acclaimed films such as Erin Brockovich (2000), Ocean’s Eleven (2001), The Informant! (2009), and Contagion (2011), to name a few. His 2025 release Black Bag, starring Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender, is considered one of the best spy thrillers in recent times.

However, one show from his directorial filmography flew under the radar for many viewers, and it has now become a global streaming hit. We’re talking about The Knick, a critically acclaimed yet often overlooked period medical drama starring Clive Owen. It is currently ranked among the most popular shows on HBO worldwide, according to FlixPatrol. Read on to learn what the show is about and where to stream it in India.

Day 2 – A series that should have never been cancelled:

The Knick (2014-2015) Directed by Steven Soderbergh pic.twitter.com/hdfau02XCB — John Damonte (@johndamonte) March 19, 2023

What Is The Knick All About

Set in the early 1900s in New York City, The Knick stars Clive Owen as Dr. John Thackery, the brilliant but troubled Chief Surgeon at the Knickerbocker Hospital. As he pushes medical boundaries and takes bold risks in the operating room, he also battles a serious addiction. The medical drama explores a time before antibiotics, and delves into corruption, racism, and daily challenges faced by the hospital staff.

The Knick – Critical Response & Audience Ratings

The series holds an impressive 92% critics’ score and a 96% audience score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. It also boasts a strong IMDb user rating of 8.4/10. If you’re wondering why you haven’t watched, or perhaps even heard of, this series, read on to find out where to stream it in India.

Where to Watch The Knick

In India, the series is currently available to stream on Jio Hotstar. Viewers in the U.S. can stream it on the HBO Max platform. The series consists of two seasons, each featuring ten episodes with a runtime of approximately 45 to 55 minutes per episode.

Some More Medical Drama Worth Watching

If you enjoy medical dramas, here are some more shows currently streaming on OTT platforms in India:

House – Netflix, Amazon Prime Video & Jio Hotstar

The Pitt – Jio Hotstar

The Good Doctor – Amazon Prime Video, Netflix & SonyLIV

Lenox Hill – Netflix

Grey’s Anatomy – Jio Hotstar

The Knick Trailer

