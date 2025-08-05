Wednesday premiered on Netflix and 2023 and took the world by storm. This Tim Burton story, a spinoff of the Addams family story, became a rage for its gothic tale of trust, betrayal, and a lead who loves all things dark. The light comic elements, paired with a good dose of emotional touch created a somewhat balanced experience.

The first season of Wednesday introduced us to the core members of the Addams family, namely, Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, and Pugsley. After a string of rustication from schools for seemingly violent and unconventional behaviour, Wednesday joins the Nevermore Academy, her parents’ alma mater. There, she comes face to face with her identity and heritage as an Addams family member. From befriending the colourful and bubbly werewolf Enid to finding herself attracted to Tyler, Wednesday goes on a journey of serious pranks and self-discovery as she discovers her psychic abilities.

An Overview of Season 1

In the finale of season one, Wednesday finds out that Tyler is the Hyde, a creature who has been terrorising Nevermore Academy. He is taken away, but he eventually escapes. The trouble for Wednesday is not over as Hyde’s master is also waiting to attack soon. Marilyn Thornhill, aka Laurel Gates, was a mastermind behind unleashing Tyler’s Hyde capabilities. She does so out of revenge,

Tyler’s Hyde capabilities come from his mother, Francoise. She was Morticia’s classmate, but it wasn’t until she gave birth to Tyler that her Hyde capabilities got activated. Her demise and her monster form were kept a secret from Tyler. Finding out the truth made Tyler launch on a dangerous path of discovery and destruction.

As to what awaits for Wednesday season 2, we know from the trailer that Jenna Ortega as Wednesday returns to the Nevermore Academy. She faces new dangers and a few old ones as she forges ahead on the spooky, spooky road.

Wednesday Season 2: Release date, Episode titles, and Cast

Wednesday season 2 will premiere in two parts on August 6 and September 3, respectively. The story takes place once again at the Nevermore Academy as Wednesday and her family return with new chronicles. The season will introduce new characters along with the comeback of the known faces from season one.

Jenna Ortega returns as the iconic Wednesday Addams, now also serving as an executive producer on Season 2. Catherine Zeta‑Jones and Luis Guzmán reprise their roles as Morticia and Gomez Addams. Wednesday’s younger brother, Pugsley, is now played by Isaac Ordonez. He is promoted to series regular in this season as he enters the Nevermore Academy as a student.

The supporting cast of Wednesday season 2 includes Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay, Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Ottinger, Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus, Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, Jamie McShane as the disgraced sheriff and Tyler’s father Donovan Galpin Victor, Dorobantu plays Thing, and Luyanda Unati Lewis‑Nyawo as Deputy Ritchie Santiago. Evie Templeton as Agnes Demille, Noah B. Taylor as Bruno, and Fred Armisen as Wednesday and Pugsley’s uncle, Uncle Fester.

Season 2 also introduces new characters: Steve Buscemi joins as the new principal, Barry Dort, while Billie Piper appears as Isadora Capri, a music teacher werewolf, and Joanna Lumley portrays Grandmama Hester Frump. Guest appearances include Lady Gaga as Rosaline Rotwood, a mysterious teacher of dark arts at Nevermore Academy, and Haley Joel Osment as Chet aka The Scalper, a doll‑obsessed serial killer entwined in Wednesday’s mystery. Thandiwe Newton joins as Dr. Rachel Fairburn, Owen Painter joins as Slurp, and Heather Matarazzo is Judi.

Wednesday Season 2 Will Consist of Four Episodes (Via Netflix)

Episode 1 “Here We Woe Again”

Episode 2 “The Devil You Woe”

Episode 3 “Call Of The Woe”

Episode 4 “If These Woes Could Talk”

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch

Must Read: Latest OTT Releases This Week (July 28 – August 2): Housefull 5, Thammudu, Chief Of War S1 & More To Stream Online!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News