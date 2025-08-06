Sitcoms have ruled the American television space for decades and Modern Family continues to remain one of the most popular. Here’s which actors played which beloved characters on ABC’s successful sitcom series.
Modern Family: Cast & Character Guide
Ed O’Neill as Jay Pritchett
Jay is the patriarch of the Pritchett family. He is Gloria’s husband as well as Claire, Mitchell and Joe’s father. He is also the stepfather of Manny. Jay starts off as an uptight, homophobic and misogynistic character later grows. He is the former CEO of Pritchett’s Closets and runs Dog Beds By Stella.
Sofia Vergara as Gloria Ramirez Delgado-Pritchett
Gloria hails from Colombia and is a strong, independent and loud woman. She loves shopping, is a fashionista and is proud of her culture. Gloria is Jay’s wife plus Manny and Joe’s mother. She runs a hot sauce business later on and is the glue of the Pritchett-Ramirez-Dunphy-Tucker family.
Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy
Claire is disciplined, impassive and competitive. She is Dede and Jay’s daughter, Mitchell’s sister, Phil’s wife as well as Haley, Alex, and Luke’s mother. She becomes the CEO of Pritchett’s Closets after Jay retires.
Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy
Phil is fun-loving, dense, empathetic and caring. He is Claire’s husband as well as Haley, Alex, and Luke’s father. Phil is a professional realtor with a love for magic which is exactly why is also a part-time amateur magician.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett
Mitchell is pessimistic, non-confrontational and has OCD. He is Dede and Jay’s son, Claire’s brother, Cam’s husband as well as Lily and Rexford’s adoptive father. He is an environmental lawyer and later a district attorney.
Eric Stonestreet as Cameron “Cam” Tucker
Cam is dramatic, theatrical and bubbly. He is Mitchell’s husband as well as Lily and Rexford’s father. Cam was a music and PE teacher in school at first but later became an American football coach and then a vice-principal.
Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy
Haley is street smart, intellectually daft and an expert at fashion. She is Claire and Phil’s daughter, Alex and Luke’s sister, Dylan’s wife plus Poppy and George’s mother. She temporarily worked at a lifestyle company.
Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy
Alex is academically intelligent, book smart and a nerd. She is Claire and Phil’s daughter, Haley and Luke’s sister and later works in research.
Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy
Luke is curious, clumsy, mischievous and daft. He is Claire and Phil’s son and Haley and Alex’s brother. He temporarily worked at Jay’s country club.
Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado
Manny is socially awkward, intuitive and a literature enthusiast. He is Gloria and Javier’s son, Jay’s stepson as well as Joe’s half-brother. He likes to put effort into his appearance and attended Cal-Arts to study play-writing.
