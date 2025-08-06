Sitcoms have ruled the American television space for decades and Modern Family continues to remain one of the most popular. Here’s which actors played which beloved characters on ABC’s successful sitcom series.

Modern Family: Cast & Character Guide

Ed O’Neill as Jay Pritchett

Jay is the patriarch of the Pritchett family. He is Gloria’s husband as well as Claire, Mitchell and Joe’s father. He is also the stepfather of Manny. Jay starts off as an uptight, homophobic and misogynistic character later grows. He is the former CEO of Pritchett’s Closets and runs Dog Beds By Stella.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Modern Family (@modernfamily)

Sofia Vergara as Gloria Ramirez Delgado-Pritchett

Gloria hails from Colombia and is a strong, independent and loud woman. She loves shopping, is a fashionista and is proud of her culture. Gloria is Jay’s wife plus Manny and Joe’s mother. She runs a hot sauce business later on and is the glue of the Pritchett-Ramirez-Dunphy-Tucker family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hulu (@hulu)

Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy

Claire is disciplined, impassive and competitive. She is Dede and Jay’s daughter, Mitchell’s sister, Phil’s wife as well as Haley, Alex, and Luke’s mother. She becomes the CEO of Pritchett’s Closets after Jay retires.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Modern Family (@modernfamily)

Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy

Phil is fun-loving, dense, empathetic and caring. He is Claire’s husband as well as Haley, Alex, and Luke’s father. Phil is a professional realtor with a love for magic which is exactly why is also a part-time amateur magician.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hulu (@hulu)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett

Mitchell is pessimistic, non-confrontational and has OCD. He is Dede and Jay’s son, Claire’s brother, Cam’s husband as well as Lily and Rexford’s adoptive father. He is an environmental lawyer and later a district attorney.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hulu (@hulu)

Eric Stonestreet as Cameron “Cam” Tucker

Cam is dramatic, theatrical and bubbly. He is Mitchell’s husband as well as Lily and Rexford’s father. Cam was a music and PE teacher in school at first but later became an American football coach and then a vice-principal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hulu (@hulu)

Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy

Haley is street smart, intellectually daft and an expert at fashion. She is Claire and Phil’s daughter, Alex and Luke’s sister, Dylan’s wife plus Poppy and George’s mother. She temporarily worked at a lifestyle company.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hulu (@hulu)

Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy

Alex is academically intelligent, book smart and a nerd. She is Claire and Phil’s daughter, Haley and Luke’s sister and later works in research.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Modern Family (@modernfamily)

Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy

Luke is curious, clumsy, mischievous and daft. He is Claire and Phil’s son and Haley and Alex’s brother. He temporarily worked at Jay’s country club.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hulu (@hulu)

Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado

Manny is socially awkward, intuitive and a literature enthusiast. He is Gloria and Javier’s son, Jay’s stepson as well as Joe’s half-brother. He likes to put effort into his appearance and attended Cal-Arts to study play-writing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Modern Family (@modernfamily)

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Special Ops 2 OTT Verdict (Week 3): Himmat Singh Destroys Lifetime Views Hathi Ram Chaudhary’s Paatal Lok S2 – Here’s The Next Stop!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News