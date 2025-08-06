Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has been earning winning numbers since its release, achieving new milestones regularly. By the end of its third weekend, the anime movie had cracked Japan’s all-time top 10 grossers, earning $120 million at the box office. It is now on track to climb higher on the list. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It has also broken the record of hitting the fastest ¥10 billion at the Japanese box office. This movie is gearing up for release in September in other parts of the world, including India. The film will soon beat Howl’s Moving Castle’s box office collection in Japan and a few more renowned films to climb up the charts.

How much has the Infinity Castle earned so far at the box office?

According to Kogyo Tsushinsha via Crunchyroll News, Demon Slayer: Infinity Slayer collected ¥2.457 billion in its third weekend at the box office from August 1-3. It has witnessed 1.7 million admissions on its third weekend; however, the film also experienced a decline of 21% on the second weekend. But it still remained at the #1 spot in the Japanese box office rankings for three consecutive weekends. The cumulative total has thus hit ¥17.84 billion, approximately 121 million USD ($121 million) on 12.55 admissions in just seventeen days since release last month.

On track to beat Howl’s Moving Castle

As we previously reported, the anime movie needed to beat Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (¥17.30 billion) and Bayside Shakedown 2 (¥17.35 billion) to enter Japan’s top 10 highest-grossing films list. Therefore, Infinity Castle has achieved that this weekend. It has surpassed both films with its ¥17.84 billion gross to become Japan’s 10th highest-grossing film ever. Infinity Castle is now on track to beat Howl’s Moving Castle and move up the list.

Check out the top 10 all-time highest-grossing films in Japan.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train – ¥40.75 billion Spirited Away – ¥31.68 billion Titanic – ¥27.77 billion Frozen – ¥25.50 billion Your Name – ¥25.17 billion One Piece Film: Red – ¥20.34 billion Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – ¥20.30 billion Princess Mononoke – ¥20.18 billion Howl’s Moving Castle – ¥19.6 billion Demon Slayer: Kimitetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle – ¥17.84 billion [so far and counting]

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1 – Akaza Returns will begin rolling out internationally from August 12, 2025. It was released in Japan on July 18.

