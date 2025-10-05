Dwayne Johnson is a massive Hollywood star best known for his action and comedy flicks. He pivoted to a serious drama with The Smashing Machine, but the film has opened with heartbreaking numbers. It did not even open at the top spot in the domestic box office ranking this Friday. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It received a B- on CinemaScore and 73% from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics noted that Dwayne Johnson delivered a powerful, transformative performance as Mark Kerr in the movie. It is a gritty biopic that steered clear of clichés—even if it meant sacrificing some narrative payoff—while still delivering the emotional punches that resonated most.

The Smashing Machine’s day 1 collection at the domestic box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, The Smashing Machine is underperforming at the domestic box office in its opening weekend. A film’s opening weekend collections help it earn a huge amount, which kickstarts its theatrical journey. But the Dwayne Johnson film collected just $2.7 million on its opening day on Friday. This includes the underwhelming $850K previews collection from Thursday.

Opening weekend projection

According to media reports, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt‘s film was expected to earn over $15 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. At this point, the film will not even cross $10 million at the North American box office. The movie is tracking to earn between $6 million and $8 million in its opening weekend.

What is the film about?

The story follows MMA fighter Mark Kerr [played by Dwayne Johnson], who reaches the peak of his career but faces personal hardships along the way. The movie features Emily Blunt as Kerr’s girlfriend, Dawn Staples. The Smashing Machine was released by A24 in North America on October 3.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: F1 Worldwide Box Office: Brad Pitt’s Magnum Opus Is Less Than $3M Away From Surpassing This Will Smith-Led Superhero Flick

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News