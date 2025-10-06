Dashavatar, starring Dilip Prabhavalkar in the lead role, continues to mint moolah at the Indian box office. Recently, it concluded its fourth weekend with decent earnings. Due to the big release of Kantara: Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in Maharashtra, the Marathi biggie has been severely impacted, but there’s nothing to worry about, as it has already turned out to be a massive success. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 24!

How much did Dashavatar earn at the Indian box office in 24 days?

After enjoying a successful run during its three-week stint, the Marathi suspense thriller experienced a significant decline. On the fourth Friday, day 22, it scored 14 lakh. On day 23, with Saturday factor coming into play, it witnessed a jump and earned 36 lakh. On day 24, Sunday, it added another 46 lakh to the kitty. In total, it earned 96 lakh during the fourth weekend.

Overall, Dashavatar has earned a solid 22.94 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 27.06 crores. Before concluding the run, the film will reach the 25 crore milestone.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 9.2 crores

Week 2 – 9.25 crores

Week 3 – 3.53 crores

Day 22 – 14 lakh

Day 23 – 36 lakh

Day 24 – 46 lakh

Total – 22.94 crores

It’s now 6th highest-grossing Marathi film post-COVID!

With 22.94 crores in the kitty, Dashavatar has toppled Navra Maza Navsacha 2 (20.67 crores) to become the 6th highest-grossing Marathi film in the post-COVID era. Very soon, it will surpass Naach Ga Ghuma (23.55 crores) to grab the 5th spot. Before ending the run, the film will also cross Dharmaveer (24.67 crores) and grab the 4th spot on the list.

Take a look at the top Marathi grossers post-COVID (above 20 crore net):

Baipan Bhari Deva – 76.28 crores Ved – 61.2 crores Pawankhind – 37.72 crores Dharmaveer – 24.67 crores Naach Ga Ghuma – 23.55 crores Dashavatar – 22.94 crores Navra Maza Navsacha 2 – 20.67 crores

