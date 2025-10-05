Dashavatar, starring Dilip Prabhavalkar in the lead role, has stunned everyone with its spectacular performance at the Indian box office. Released amid decent expectations, the film pulled off surprising numbers, and with word-of-mouth spreading like wildfire, it maintained strong momentum even after the first week. This resulted in the film making hefty returns against the controlled budget. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 23!

Backed by the solid support of the audience, the latest Marathi suspense thriller raked in strong numbers despite facing multiple releases. In no time, it became a clean box office success and also secured a super hit verdict. There have been successful Marathi films in 2025 like Gulkand, Ata Thambaycha Naay, and Jarann, but none of them managed to become super hits. Thus, this suspense thriller became the first Marathi super hit of the year.

How much did Dashavatar earn at the Indian box office in 23 days?

Coming to the latest update, Dashavatar displayed a jump of 157.14% from day 22’s 14 lakh and earned 36 lakh on day 23. Overall, it has earned a solid 22.48 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 26.52 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 9.2 crores

Week 2 – 9.25 crores

Week 3 – 3.53 crores

Day 22 – 14 lakh

Day 23 – 36 lakh

Total – 22.48 crores

Dashavatar is the highest-grossing Marathi film in the last 17 months

Dashavatar is the much-needed big hit for the Marathi film industry. With 22.48 crores in the kitty, it has also become the highest-grossing Marathi film in the last 17 months. For those who don’t know, it’s the highest-grossing Marathi film since Mukta Barve and Namrata Sambherao’s Nach Ga Ghuma (23.55 crore net), which was released in May 2024.

Very soon, it will overtake Nach Ga Ghuma and hit the 25 crore milestone.

More about the film

The Marathi suspense thriller is written and directed by Subodh Khanolkar. It was released on September 12 and also features Bharat Jadhav, Sidharth Menon, Abhinay Berde, Priyadarshini Indalkar, and Mahesh Manjrekar in key roles.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Hridayapoorvam Worldwide Box Office Day 38: Mohanlal Starrer Crosses Its Final Global Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News